Now I will not hear ‘J Hai Hai Se’… everyone left and went to Bihar’s ‘Ram’ Nitish said this thing …

Significantly, Ram Vilas Paswan died on Thursday late evening after a long illness. 74-year-old Paswan was admitted to a private hospital in Delhi for the past several days and had a heart operation just a few days ago.

Ramvilas Paswan, who started his political career in the 70s along with Lalu Prasad Yadav and Nitish Kumar, first won the assembly elections in 1969 from the Aloli seat. Paswan, who won the Lok Sabha elections for the first time in 1977, was a nine-time Lok Sabha MP. In 2000, he formed the Lok Janshakti Party. Ram Vilas Paswan was such a leader of Bihar, who worked with the six Prime Ministers of the country.

After paying tribute to Ram Vilas Paswan, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said, “We are all saddened by his death.” He has done service work from a young age. We pay tribute to him and wish that people will remember his work. ”

Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad attended Paswan’s funeral as a representative of the central government. Ravi Shankar Prasad said, “Ram Vilas ji was not only Bihar, he was the leader of the country, he was a mass leader. I was with him Minister of State for Coal Mines in Atal ji’s government, I know his potential. He became a very big voice of the neglected. This was not the time for him to leave. “

The funeral of the late Paswan, the founder of the Lok Janshakti Party, did not show the distinction between the parties and his last visit showed the presence of leaders of all political parties.