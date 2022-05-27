“Now I’m from the Atlas!”: Canelo forgot Chivas and celebrated the victory against Pachuca in the Liga MX final

(Photo: Twitter / AtlasFC_en)

“Now I’m from the Atlas!”he declared smiling Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez this Thursday afternoon upon arrival at the Jalisco Stadium to enjoy the first leg of the MX Leaguewhere the rojinegros and current champions won 2-0 over the Tuzos from Pachuca.

A) Yes he forgot his rojiblanco pastin which he signed shirts of Chivasposed with the striker Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez and one more was said of El Rebaño.

“I already convinced him and he will come. He goes to the winners, to the teams that win and Atlas is one of them “he told the media Eddy Reynosotrainer of the 31-year-old boxer, when he arrived at

The “betrayal” was consummated before the end of the first half between Atlas and Pachuca. ‘Canelo’ Álvarez took off the yellow polo shirt with which he arrived and the cameras captured the moment in which the boxer from Guadalajara showed off the Los Zorros jacket.

“We are also going to Pachuca, I already invited him”assured Eddy Reynoso, because, a few days ago, his pupil said that he would go to the final of the red and black if his coach and friend invited him.

As expected, the irreverence of “Canelo” paid for it on social networks. “It is the largest villamelon in Jalisco”wrote a Twitter user. “What happened Cinnamon? Aren’t you red and white?”is read between reactions.

However, in the Jalisco Stadium everything was different, the multi-champion of the 168 pounds fapplauded and applauded by the Atlas fans, who were about to fill their stadium for the final. They make ‘Canelo’ one more of his tribe.

Saúl poses with Chicharito Hernández, former Chivas striker (Photo: special)

At the end of the match, where the local team took an advantage of two goals, Saúl applauded and gave greetings to those who appeared in his box. It was the night that his transformation to red and black was consummated, the day he forgot that he was red and white.

“¡Atlas! ¡Atlas! ¡Atlas!”, shouted the local fans, every time the sound of the stadium requested it, among them, the boxer.

There are still 90 minutes left in the Grand Final, but for now, the advantage belongs to Atlas thanks to goals from Luis Reyes and Julián Quiñones, as well as the impeccable work of their goalkeeper Camilo Vargas.

Atlas had in his hands the possibility of making history and he did not let it go, because his desire is to be on the select list of two-time champions in short tournaments. And it is that it was not enough for the Foxes to be Champion after 70 years, but they returned to reach the Final against the best team in the tournament.

And it is that In the history of short tournaments, single the UNAM Pumas and León have managed to be champions for two consecutive semesters.

Despite the “comfortable” advantage, it must be remembered that Atlas suffered in the semifinal against the UANL Tigres, who he scored 4 goals in 45 minutes.

Everything will be defined next Sunday May 29 at 8:00 p.m. at the Hidalgo stadium.

