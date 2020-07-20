Now in the water too, India showed its strength to the world, did the maneuvers with the dangerous USS Nimitz

new Delhi: For the last several months, a border dispute is going on between India and China. After the encounter in the Galvan Valley, China had to withdraw its forces due to the harsh attitude of India. India overtook China and showed globally that there is any country in the world, but when it comes to the sovereignty and integrity of India, it can go to any extent. In the midst of this border dispute, India along with America today conducted maneuvers in the Indian Ocean. Also Read – China clashed with America, said – South China Sea has been ours for a thousand years.

India now performed maneuvers in the Indian Ocean with America’s warship career. This exercise between India and America must have increased China’s concerns. Big countries around the world believe that China is increasing border disputes with countries around the world to eradicate the stains of spreading the corona virus and divert the world to the other side. Also Read – Operation Samudra Setu: Indian Navy Completes ‘Operation Samudra Setu’, 4000 Indians Returned From 3 Countries

Indian Navy units undertook Passage Exercise (PASSEX) with units of US Navy-Nimitz Carrier Strike Group as they transit through Indian Ocean Region.

(Video source: Indian Navy) pic.twitter.com/llvxbOjjNd Also Read – Two US Navy aircraft warships practiced in South China Sea, China under stress – ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2020

At first, he had to retreat after the strictness of India and now the maneuvers with America in Andaman and Nicobar Islands would have increased his troubles. This exercise between India and America has been named Passax.

… To participate in cooperative exercises with the Indian Navy in the Indian Ocean from July 20: Lt Commander Liza Dougherty, Public Affairs Officer, US Navy to ANI https://t.co/Oecyz9Uj5h – ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2020

It is a matter of further concern for China that the world’s most dangerous aircraft carrier USS Nimitz participated in this exercise which has recently returned from the South China Sea. Let us know that the USS Nimitz is counted in those warships which are always equipped with nuclear weapons and modern fighter plane.

Let me tell you that India has done similar maneuvers with France and Japan earlier also. The growing movement of countries around the world close to the South China Sea may have worried China.