Now India has prepared this master plan, in preparation for giving a blow of 2000 crores to China

India China Tension: After banning Chinese applications, now India is planning to give China an economic shock again. The Indian government has now prepared to clamp down on toys imported from China to give an economic blow to China. According to the report, 80 percent of toys in India are imported from China. According to statistics, China's toy business in India is about 2000 crores rupees.

According to information from sources, the plastic and colors used in Chinese toys are harmful and can cause great harm to the health of young children. Apart from this, the chemicals used in Chinese toys are very harmful. China sends poor quality toys to India.

Not only this, Chinese toys also fail in quality control. In the last few days, when Chinese toys were closely examined, it was found that Chinese toys have proved to be completely unsuccessful in Indian standards.

Under the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Local on Vocal’ campaign, the Government of India is now emphasizing on the manufacture of toys in the country itself. On Saturday, a meeting was called about it, in which emphasis was laid on the manufacture of clay, traditional wooden toys. Along with this, discussions were also held in the meeting about toys operated by remote control.

In this way, the Indian government is now preparing to hurt China on the military as well as the economic level.