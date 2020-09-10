Now Kangana Ranaut said- The building in which I live belongs to NCP Chief Sharad Pawar

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has said that the building where she lives here belongs to Sharad Pawar. In such a situation, it has been said in many reports that the actress’s reference was to the head of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). However, NCP chief Sharad Pawar denied such claims and said that there is no basis for what the actress said. Also Read – Kangana’s mother said, I thank Home Minister Amit Shah, Maharashtra Government’s work is very condemnable

Kangana Ranaut responded to a tweet and said on Twitter that it was not just for me but for the entire building and it is not just the issue of my flat but it is a building issue, this building belongs to Sharad Pawar. We have bought a flat from his partner, so he is responsible for it, not me.

Meanwhile, when reporters questioned Pawar about Ranaut's claim, he rejected it. Pawar said sarcastically, 'It is my wish that someone should name a building after me'. Let me tell you that Kangana Ranaut and the Maharashtra government are face to face. There is intense rhetoric from both sides.