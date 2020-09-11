Now Kangana Ranaut targeted Sonia Gandhi, tweeting and asked- If you are a woman too …

new Delhi: The demolition of Riya’s office by the Mumbai Metropolitan Municipality between the Shivaras and the Kangra Ranaut started, adding fuel to the fire. The hammer of Kangana’s office in Pali Hill, Bandra, was hammered by BMC, but its entire head is now bursting at the head of Shiv Sena. Support voices of Kangana are rising all over the country, so the Shiv Sena is constantly being surrounded by it. Now Kangana has targeted Congress President Sonia in this whole matter. Also Read – You don’t go to break Dawood’s house, you go to break Kangana’s house: Devendra Fadnavis

Kangana Ranaut is constantly circling the Shiv Sena and Maharashtra government through tweets and bombarding questions. Now he has also targeted Congress President Sonia Gandhi. He tweeted that you too are a woman and you do not feel bad about what is happening to me. Why are you silent in this matter? Not only this, Kangana wrote in the tweet that you cannot tell your government that she should keep those principles of the Constitution which Dr. Ambedkar has given. Along with this, Kangana also shared an old video of Bala Saheb Thackeray.

Great Bala Saheb Thakeray one of my most favorite icons, his biggest fear was some day Shiv Sena will do Gutbandhan and become congress@INCIndiaI want to know what is his conscious feeling today looking at the condition of his party? pic.twitter.com/quVpZkj407 – Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 11, 2020

Let me tell you that the BMC is very upset with the demolition of the office in his absence and she is directly blaming Maharashtra for this. Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut said that now the whole issue between us and Kangana is over.

When Kangana’s house was demolished, she said that this is the action of Mumbai Municipal Corporation and they have different rules. But people standing in support of Kangana and Kangana say that whatever happened to them has been made by the government.