Now listen carefully 007: James Bond guns stolen in London burglary

March 27, 2020
1 Min Read

5 weapons which have been utilized in “James Bond” movement photos, along with the ultimate weapon brandished by actor Roger Moore while participating in 007, had been stolen from a space in north London by suspects with Japanese Eu accents, British police talked about on Friday.

