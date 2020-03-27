5 weapons which have been utilized in “James Bond” movement photos, along with the ultimate weapon brandished by actor Roger Moore while participating in 007, had been stolen from a space in north London by suspects with Japanese Eu accents, British police talked about on Friday.
Now listen carefully 007: James Bond guns stolen in London burglary
March 27, 2020
1 Min Read
