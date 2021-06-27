Now mangoes are underneath the shadow of an infection, farmers throw inflamed mangoes at the street, heavy losses

Anthracnose Fungal An infection in Mangoes: Now the shadow of an infection is soaring over the mangoes too. Because of fall in mango costs and anthracnose fungal an infection, growers of Kolar district of Karnataka have dumped a number of quintals of mangoes at the highways. A pace-setter of farmers gave this knowledge. Additionally Learn – Rent safety guards and threatening canines to offer protection to some mango timber

Kolar District Mango Growers and Advertising Affiliation President Neelaturu Chinappa Reddy mentioned, "The mango growers of the district are in hassle because of this horrible loss. There is not any assist from the federal government. The farmers have thrown the mango at the aspect of the street at Srinivaspura within the district.

Reddy mentioned mango growers were hit triple this 12 months. He mentioned that mangoes were broken because of unexpected rain and hurricane within the district. After this, mango getting inflamed with anthracnose fungal an infection and now thirdly, the autumn in costs has put the farmers in hassle.

“This 12 months the farmers have were given simplest 30 in keeping with cent of the crop and part of them additionally were given spoiled because of fungal an infection. Now the mango growers are in massive loss because of the autumn within the costs of mangoes.” Karnataka State Mango Construction and Advertising Company Ltd. Chairman VK Nagaraju mentioned that the mango crop has been destroyed this 12 months and he has given Rs 50,000 in keeping with hectare to the federal government. Letter has been written for repayment of Rs.