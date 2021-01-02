Now people below this age will not be able to smoke nor consume tobacco products, the central government is going soon.

new Delhi: The central government has prepared a bill to allow the sale of cigarettes and tobacco products to increase the age from the current 18 years to 21 years. The government has drafted the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (Trade and Commerce, Production, Supply, Distribution, Advertising and Regulation) Amendment Act, 2020. Also Read – Farmers Protest LIVE Update: Important talks between central government-farmers today, what will be the Annadata

The provision to increase the age limit to 21 years is part of the new bill being introduced by the Union Health Ministry. The Bill seeks to amend the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (Prohibition of Trade and Commerce, Production and Supply and Distribution) Act, 2003. Also Read – Kisan Andolan Latest Updates: The next meeting of the government and farmers will be held on December 30, the Agriculture Secretary sent the proposal

Under the amendments proposed in the Bill, no person can offer to sell, or allow the sale of cigarettes or any other tobacco product, to anyone 21 years of age or younger. Along with this, there is also a provision that tobacco products will not be sold within the range of 100 meters of any educational institution. Also Read – Farmers Protest: Talks between farmers and government to be held tomorrow, but some conditions have been laid

Section 7 is being amended saying that cigarettes or any other tobacco product should be in sealed pack state. They will not be sold outside the original packaging.

It added another provision that no person shall produce, supply or distribute, directly or indirectly, cigarettes or any other tobacco products unless production for every package of cigarettes or any other tobacco product. , Minimum quantity has not been set for supply or distribution.

Violation of this section 7 can lead to imprisonment for two years or a fine of up to one lakh rupees, while the maximum punishment can be five years in jail or a fine of up to five lakh rupees.