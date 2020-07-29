Now relatives in this state will get permission to see the bodies of suspected patients of Kovid-19

Kolkata: The Chief Minister of West Bengal said on Tuesday that his government has decided that the bodies of suspected patients of Kovid-19 will be allowed to see their family members. Banerjee said that the decision has been taken on humanitarian grounds. Also Read – This famous actress won the battle with Corona, report came negative, said this in happiness

Banerjee said that as per the guidelines of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), there is no difference in the protocol for cremation of dead bodies of Kovid-19 (with positive reports) patients and its suspected patients. Also Read – Karnataka’s tall leader and former minister dies of Corona, he is also related to BJP

He said that the problem is that if it is suspected that the death of the patient is due to Kovid-19, then it takes 10 to 12 hours for the investigation report to come. Family members have to wait till then. Also Read – Delhi Govt gave this rebate to street vendors and hawkers, said this on the weekly market

The Chief Minister said that now he will not have to wait. We will give them the hour of the storm to see the dead body, but it will be inside the cover. The funeral will be according to the guidelines of ICMR.

Let me tell you that the havoc of Corona is raining heavily in the country these days. Earlier, in any state of the country, suffering from corona and then suspected corona patients, relatives or family members were not allowed to visit or see dead body.