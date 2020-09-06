Now Sanjay Raut said- Does Kangana Ranaut have the courage to call Ahmedabad a ‘mini Pakistan’?

Mumbai Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said he would consider apologizing only if actress Kangana Ranaut did so for his “derogatory” remarks against Mumbai and Maharashtra. Sanjay Raut, while targeting the BJP indirectly, questioned whether the actress had the courage to compare Ahmedabad with Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (POK). Ranaut had recently compared Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (POK), after which he had to face the displeasure of Shiv Sena leaders. Also Read – Kangana’s reaction to Sanjay Raut’s ‘derogatory’ comment, said- first ‘crazy’, then ‘witch’ and now …

When Raut was asked whether he would apologize for the remarks he had made against Ranaut on a television channel about his tweet, he told reporters, “Whoever lives and works here, if If he speaks indecent things about Mumbai, Maharashtra and Marathi people, then I (will) ask him to apologize first, only then I will consider apologizing. “If that girl comes from Mumbai and Maharashtra to Mumbai Apologize for calling me a ‘mini Pakistan’, only then I will think about it. Does he have the courage to say the same about Ahmedabad? ” Also Read – Vivek Agnihotri took Kangana’s side, said- Due to this, actress feels insecure in Mumbai

It all started when Ranaut said that he feels insecure in Mumbai after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. BJP leader Ram Kadam had recently demanded the Shiv Sena-led state government to provide police protection to Ranaut as she wanted to “highlight the Bollywood drug nexus.” The actress reportedly reacted to Kadam’s tweet It was said that they fear Mumbai Police more than “film mafia” and they would prefer security from Himachal Pradesh or Center instead. Also Read – BJP leader Anil Vij took a dig at those who criticized Kangana, said – not Mumbai jagir …

Ranaut had tweeted, “Why does it feel like Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in Mumbai?”. He also tagged a September news report in which Raut allegedly said that if Ranaut was afraid of Mumbai police If they are, they should not come back to Mumbai. The Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha member appealed to the Maharashtra government to take action against those who defame the Mumbai Police. He told Ranaut that he should first visit there to know the real status of PoK. Currently living in her home state of Himachal Pradesh, Ranaut had also tweeted that she would return to Mumbai on September 9 and challenged that someone stop and show her. Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik retaliated and threatened to slap him, saying that he would be arrested for treason.