Now that a new The Witcher has been announced, what are you most looking forward to from CD Projekt’s RPG?

After Cyberpunk 2077, CDPR has to get back on track in its developments. Are there reasons to trust?

Although expected, it is still great news: CD Projekt RED has begun the development of a new era of The Witcher, a video game with which the Polish company has quite a few challenges ahead, the first and most important is none other than to recover the damaged brand image after the problematic launch of Cyberpunk 2077, but also offer a real leap forward in its most acclaimed saga.

Doing so won’t be easy, but Warsaw has already made a number of decisions that could help overcome the stumbling blocks of yesteryear: moving from REDengine to Unreal Engine 5, signing a maximum cooperation agreement with Epic Games, which will allow CDPR to increase development efficiency while gaining access to new technologies. The message to the user is clear, to be able to offer a proposal that is up to the task for everyone.

There are many wishes for CDPR for the new The Witcher, what is yours?But there are more challenges for CD Projekt RED. The latest release of the franchise left the levels very high, offering at the time one of the leading open world action RPGs in its field. Since then, several companies have taken the glove and have wanted to go further, with ideas of what the genre should be that they will surely have wanted to analyze from the offices of the Polish developer.

In addition, there are doubts about what to tell. With a single published image, users have already begun to unleash their theories of the story to be narrated in this course The Witcher 4. Will Geralt of Rivia be involved? His own voice in the video game has already left the door open to see an adventure starring another character. The CDPR itself already in 2015 slipped that The Witcher 3 was the end of the witcher’s story. Unknowns that the team responsible for Cyberpunk 2077 will gradually reveal.

But meanwhile, users have the floor once again in 3DJuegos. What is your confidence for this new era of The Witcher? And, if yes, where do you expect more improvements from CD Projekt? What are your main wishes? We look forward to hearing your thoughts, both in the comments on this post and on our Discord discussion channel of the week.

