Now that Easter has begun, 7 video games with religious references

Historical inspirations, biblical characters and terrifying representations among our selection of games.

We are now in Holy Week and the most devout parade through the streets of Spain in one of the religious celebrations more traditional. However, we have already seen that tradition does not have to be at odds with the most current media, with examples such as the announcement of a town hall party to the soundtrack of Dark Souls 3.

But religion has also been a powerful source of inspiration for many of our favorite video games, in some cases it has served as a context for historical representations, and in others its iconography has been used to develop its setting. Religion has also served to spur the imagination of some creatives in their horror games, showing gloomy visions of sinister cults.

There are many games that have adopted all these elements, but today we wanted to bring you a varied selection of games with strong religious references and that we love:

Blasphemous Blasphemous is probably the game that best uses Christian iconography. A whole display of talent in a metroidvania inspired by Seville’s Holy Week, with careful pixel-art work by the Spanish studio The Game Kitchen. In the case of Blasphemous, the weight of religion is present throughout the game and completely supports its setting. Dante’s Inferno As if the design of our protagonist and that huge cross sewn on his chest are not enough, Dante’s Inferno is based on the first part of The Divine Comedy by Dante Alighieri. Dante, our veteran of the Third Crusade, will try to reach his beloved Beatrice to take her soul from Lucifer. To achieve this, we will have to go through the nine circles of Hell. Assassin’s Creed Ubisoft’s popular saga has drawn from the Christian tradition since its first installment, set in some of the most historically important places in the Crusades, providing a different view of the motivations of the Templars and the Church in the Holy Land. Religious references, both biblical and historical, will remain throughout the franchise. Darksiders The fight between the forces of Heaven and Hell will be the central pillar of the story of Darksiders and its four Junetes of the Apocalypse. Our protagonist, Guerra, will be accused of having precipitated Armageddon and will clear his name looking for the guilty parties. As you may have already deduced, the Bible is the engine that feeds the plot of this fantastic hack and slash. Outlast With such important characters in the development of the story as Father Martin Archimbaud and a setting that seeks to rely on the most sinister aspect of religious symbols, Outlast builds its survival horror that maintains its dark view of religion in a second installment with Sullivan Knoth as the leader of a terrifying cult. the abbey of crime The unofficial adaptation of The Name of the Rose, the novel by Umberto Eco, has been one of the most important in the history of Spanish video game development. The game takes a Franciscan monk and his young disciple to solve the crimes that occurred in a Benedictine abbey in medieval Italy. If you are interested, it has a great free remake on Steam. ROJO: A Spanish Horror Experience This short horror game set in Spain offers us a suffocating experience inside a house in the Barrio de Salamanca. We will have to solve the mystery behind the disappearance of a friend in an environment full of Francoist and religious elements. Crucifixes, altars, and religious statuettes will be present at all times.

But we didn’t want to forget the fantastic trailer for Space Hulk: Deathwing “Rise of the Terminators”, with the song Walking with a Ghost by Kadebostany and his particular version of The Arrow to the rhythm of the Holy Week march.

