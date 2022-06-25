Now that summer is here, which video game world would you go on vacation to?

New question to the readers and users of Discord, although this time in a more festive and summery tone.

Classes end and in just over a week millions of people will also take vacations. Some, like this server, will still have to wait a while, but that does not stop us from dreaming of our perfect plan for this summer, whether it’s going to the beach, a cruise, visiting a city, getting lost in the mountains, etc. But at 3DJuegos we want to go further and ask you about your virtual destinations.

Of course we talk about those video game corners for which you would buy a ticket. The examples are very varied, from large video game cities such as Rapture from BioShock, Gotham from Batman: Arkham Knight, to vast fantasy lands such as the Continent from The Witcher saga and Tamriel from The Elder Scrolls, through cities of large horror sagas like Silent Hill and Raccoon City.

Or we can choose to leave our world behind looking for alien planets. Moreover, why not, we can directly get lost among the stars aboard the Sevastopol space station from Alien Isolation or the Citadel from Mass Effect. We do not forget the great worlds of Nintendo, Mushroom Kingdom and Hyrulewhere adventures, but also great challenges, await our visit.

3D Games Discord

Video games allow us to cheat, stay on Earth and visit some of the great recreations of the past that sagas like Assassin’s Creed have allowed us to see, from Renaissance Florence to England in Viking times. And if none of this convinces you, we can always take out the city builder that we have inside and set up in Cities Skyline our ideal vacation spot.

We invite you to leave us your virtual vacation plans in the comments. We also remind you that we have a Discord server open since this year in which we are eager to read your messages on this and other topics.

More about: Readers weigh in.