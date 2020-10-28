Now the first death due to corona virus infection in this state of the country

New Delhi / Aizawl: Mizoram is the state in the country where the first death due to corona virus infection has occurred. The health officer here told on Wednesday that the first death occurred due to Corona virus in Mizoram. Also Read – Payal Ghosh will remain isolated till the corona test, attended the party in the presence of Ramdas Athawale

Let me tell you that Mizoram was the only state so far where no one was killed due to Kovid-19. Also Read – Nepali President will confer honorary post of ‘General of Nepal Army’ on Army Chief of India

80 new cases of Cavid-19 in Mizoram, 2,607 total cases

In Mizoram, after the arrival of 80 new cases of Kovid-19, infection cases have increased to 2,607 in the state. has gone. The officer said that army personnel and MAP personnel had returned from other states. Also Read – India, US joint statement, Pakistan should not allow terrorist activities from its soil

Maximum 76 cases in Aizawl district

According to the Health Department official, out of the new cases, maximum number of 76 cases have been reported in Aizawl district, followed by two in Longlai and one each in Khazwavl and Saitlav.

63 out of 80 new cases are local

The health officer said that out of 80 new cases, 63 people were found to be locally infected. A few days ago, the woman, who was found infected again, has been discharged from the Kovid care center in Aizawl.

374 people continue treatment of corona virus

The official said that 374 people are still undergoing treatment for corona virus in the state, 2,233 people have become infection free. Here the recovery rate of patients is 85.66 percent.