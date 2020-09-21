… Now the government will give AADHAR number to 53 crore animals, the reason behind this in Parliament

The work of giving Aadhar number to animals in the country is also going on fast. The government has started extending ‘Aadhaar Number’ to the sheep, goat and pig also by expanding the scheme. With which now 53.5 crore animals in the country will get 12-digit Aadhaar card. The government says that there will be many benefits from it. Identification of animals and diseases will be ensured. India will have the largest database of animals after Aadhaar number of 53.5 crore animals is created. This database will contain information related to animal breed, milk production, artificial insemination vaccination and nutrition. Also Read – Uidai / Aadhar Card: Lost your Aadhar Card, what to do now? Learn how you can regain your base

In fact, Lok Sabha MP Vinod Kumar Sonkar, Bhola Singh, Sangeeta Kumari Singh Dev, Sukant Mazumdar, Jayant Kumar Rai, Raja Amreshwar Naik had asked the Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying in the Lok Sabha on Sunday, whether the government had an international organization. Work has been started to give 12-digit Unique Identification Number (UID) to the animals in consultation with. Has the government started the Animal Sanjeevani Yojana for this? Also Read – Uidai / Aadhar Card: What to do if Aadhaar card is lost and mobile number is not registered? Learn here what is the online process

While giving a written answer to the question, Minister Dr. Sanjeev Kumar Balian said that the National Dairy Development Board has developed an information system for animal productivity and health. The 12-digit Unique Identification Number (UID), which is given to animals, is being used in the national database. Also Read – Aadhar Card Update: Aadhaar can be updated without documents, just have to pay the fee

The Minister said that the Government of India is identifying the milch cows and buffaloes using the 12-digit unique identification number (animal base) for the purpose of scientific breeding of animals, preventing the spread of diseases, increasing the trade of milk products. It is being implemented under the Animal Sanjivani component scheme, which is now included under the National Gokul Mission. The minister informed that the facility of cattle base is now being added to sheep, goat and pig as well. Thus, Aadhaar numbers are being given to 53.5 crore animals.

Under the National Animal Disease Control Program started in September 2019, it has become easier to identify animals with Aadhaar number. Under this scheme, a 12-digit thermoplastic polyurethane tag is placed on the ear of each animal.