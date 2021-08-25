Now the title of this position will exchange in UP, Mianganj will turn into Mayaganj, District Justice of the Peace despatched an offer

Lucknow: As soon as once more in UP, the uproar has began relating to converting the names of puts. In reality, this time the dialogue has began relating to converting the title of Mianganj, the Gram Panchayat of Unnao. Arrangements are on to switch the title of Mianganj to Mayaganj. Unnao District Justice of the Peace Ravindra Kumar has additionally despatched a letter to the federal government on this regard. Since this topic got here to the fore, it’s believed that the title of Mianganj shall be modified quickly.Additionally Learn – seventh Pay Fee: Just right information for 28 lakh executive employees-pensioners of UP! Know what the Yogi executive took the verdict…

Allow us to inform you that throughout the 2017 meeting elections, Yogi Adityanath had promised to switch the title of Mianganj. On this episode, now this motion has been began. Its proposal has been made within the open assembly of village Panjay Mianganj. After the assembly of the Gram Panchayat, the BDO ceaselessly despatched its record in this to the Tehsildar after which the following officials forwarded this report back to the District Justice of the Peace in regards to the exchange of brand of Mianganj. Additionally Learn – UP Information: Unemployed adolescence commits suicide through striking in Noida, Uttar Pradesh

After this, the District Justice of the Peace has written a letter for additional motion mentioning all of the experiences of Panchayati Raj. Allow us to inform you that even sooner than this, the names of many puts in UP were modified. Like Mughalsarai turned into Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyayan station. On the identical time, the title of the tehsil has additionally been modified to Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay. Allahabad turned into Prayagraj, and then the names of Rambagh, Allahabad and Chheoki railway stations adjoining to Allahabad had been additionally modified. Faizabad used to be renamed as Ayodhya. Additionally Learn – Kalyan Singh Remaining Rites: Former UP CM Kalyan Singh merged with Panchatattva, remaining farewell with state honors