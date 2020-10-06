Now the video of another minister of MP goes viral, women are seen distributing sarees

Bhopal: The color of the assembly by-election in Madhya Pradesh is gradually getting darker. While the era of meetings and public relations is going on, various types of videos are becoming viral on social media. The sharing of the latest video sarees has gone viral. In it, the Minister of State for Brijendra Yadav is allegedly shown saris. This video has been shared by the IT cell of Congress. Its video has been shared on the twitter handle of Madhya Pradesh Congress. The news agency does not confirm its veracity. Also Read – 91-year-old Congress leader Motilal Vora infected with Corona, admitted to AIIMS

Preparations are on to encircle the leaders of the opposition parties before the by-elections to the assembly in the state. In this sequence, the IT cell of the Congress has made this video viral, in which alleged BJP candidate and minister Brijendra Singh Yadav is seen distributing saris from Mungaoli. IANS does not confirm this video.

35 crores started appearing in publicity,

—BJP candidates sharing sarees; Yesterday, after the video of BJP's Bicau Lal sharing 100 and 500 notes in the evening went viral, another Bangalore Return Minister Brajendra Yadav is distributing sarees. These sellers are not leaders,

These are the permanent stigmas of democracy. pic.twitter.com/29hnP4pjgL – MP Congress (@INCMP) October 6, 2020

It is being described by the BJP as Corona era before the code of conduct came into force. At the same time, the Congress has said to complain to the Election Commission.

Let me tell you that before this, the video of the possible candidate of BJP from Anuppur and the minister of the state government, Bisahu Lal Singh, distributed the note to the girls. Singh said this video was old. He had admitted that when he first came to the village as a minister, he was welcomed by the girls with an urn. As an omen, he gave 10 and 100 rupee notes to the girls. There was no code of conduct at that time.