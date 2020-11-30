Now there is a possibility of storm in Kerala: Meteorological Department issued red alert in 4 district, orange alert in 3

Thiruvananthapuram: In view of the possibility of inclement weather, a ‘Red Alert’ has been issued in the southern districts of Kerala Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha on Monday. An ‘Orange Alert’ has been issued in Kottayam, Idukki and Anarkulam districts. This situation may remain till Thursday. Also Read – Maharashtra: Heavy rain will occur in Pune and Satara on Monday, Meteorological Department issued red alert

Kerala has also banned all fishing activities from Monday midnight till further notice. Authorities have asked all sea fishing people to return to the nearest coastal area. Kerala Meteorological Officer Dr. K Santosh said that bad weather and strong winds can turn into a storm. Therefore, on December 3 and 4, going to the beaches completely and fishing will be prohibited. Also Read – Rain will increase more problems of Maharashtra, Meteorological Department once again warned

This action of the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority has been done in the areas adjoining the South Andaman Sea and southeastern Bay of Bengal in view of the possibility of low air pressure in the next 36 hours. Weather officials said moderate to heavy rain is expected from Tuesday to Friday in the state. Also Read – Monsoon Update 2020: Monsoon arrives in this part of the country ahead of time, expect more rain than usual, alert issued in many districts