Now there will be no sale of junk food in school canteen, advertisement is also banned in 50 meter radius

new Delhi: Food regulator Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has banned the sale and advertisement of junk food within a 50 meter radius of school campuses and school canteens. FSSAI called it a step to encourage safe and nutritious food for children. The food regulator said in a statement that the Food Safety and Standards (Safe Food for School Children and Healthy Meals) Rules -2020 have been notified after discussing with stakeholders. All the stakeholders have been given enough time before it is notified.

With this, FSSAI has instructed the state school education departments and food authorities to make a list of safe and balanced healthy food for children. According to the notification, foods that contain high amount of saturated fat, trans fat, sugar and salt will not be allowed to be sold in 50 meters radius of school campuses, school canteens, hostels canteens.

At the same time, companies that manufacture such food items will also be prohibited from advertising in the 50 meter radius of the school and canteen etc. This includes advertising on brand names, logos, posters, children's book-copy covers, etc. The school administration will also have to place boards in English and an Indian language to sell the contents of such food items within the campus and outside the entrance and other gates of the school.