Now there will be sero survey in 70 districts of the country, people should consider rescue as treatment till vaccine is not given: Health Ministry

new Delhi: There was a press conference of the Ministry of Health regarding Corona Virus. During this time, the Secretary of the Ministry of Health said that people will have to learn to live in the era of Corona Virus. Methods of fighting with Corona have to be included in common life. He said that till the vaccine is available, then only consider the methods of rescue. Along with this, information was given that sero survey will start in 70 districts of the country.

Health Ministry Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said that more festivals will come in the coming days. Exams are also being held. Therefore, efforts should be made to fight the corona virus at the community level as well. You have to learn to live in the era of Kovid. Until the vaccine comes, consider these methods as the cure to stay away from it. People keep away social, keep washing hands. Wear a mask. Keep washing hands, whether hands are dirty or not. Restrictions will remain in the container zone. Everything is opening in most other places. In this situation, caution is needed.

Matters have increased in Delhi, so it is being talked to the Delhi government again. The sudden increase in cases in Delhi is a matter of concern. He said that this is again being discussed with the Delhi government. Let me tell you that till a few days ago, around one thousand cases started coming up in Delhi, but now more than two thousand cases are coming up. With this, cases of corona virus are increasing continuously in the country. Today, more than 84 thousand cases of corona virus have been reported. While more than a thousand people have died. More than 38 lakh cases of corona virus have been reported in the country. While more than 67 thousand people have died.