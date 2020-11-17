Now these 10 states have most active cases of corona virus, including UP

Corona Virus in India: The Union Health Ministry said that there has been an increase in the number of people recovering from Corona Virus infection in the last 45 days and a decrease in active cases. India’s cumulative Kovid-19 positivity rate (infection rate) is currently 7.01 percent and daily positivity rate is 4.1 percent. Also Read – More than 100 scientists join hands with UN over confusion about corona vaccine, 22 Indians included

Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan told a press conference that 76.7 percent of the total cases of the country are from 10 states. These states include Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Delhi, Kerala and West Bengal. He said that India, on the other hand, has been testing more on average every day in the last few weeks than countries like Russia, France, Britain and America. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Monday tested 8,44,382 samples, after which the total number of tests conducted so far in the country has reached 12,65,42,907.

India reported the lowest daily increase since July 14, with 29,163 new Corona virus infection cases reported on Tuesday. In August-September, 28,498 cases were reported before another wave of infection. According to the ministry, 449 people have lost their lives due to infection in the last 24 hours, after which the death toll from Corona in India has reached 1,30,519. At the same time, a total of 88,74,290 cases of corona have been registered in the country. At present there are 4,53,401 active cases in the country, while 82,90,370 patients have been discharged so far. The Ministry said that the recovery rate (recovery rate) is 93.42 percent and the death rate from infection is 1.47 percent.