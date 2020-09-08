Now this organization came in support of Kangana, said – whenever women are insulted, ‘Rajputs’ come out

Gorakhpur (UP): Karani Sena (Karni Sena), who came into discussion with the controversy surrounding the film ‘Padmavat’, has come out in support of actress Kangana Ranaut. The Karni Sena demonstrated against Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut at Shastri Chowk in Gorakhpur. Karni Sena workers burnt effigy of Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut and demanded an unconditional apology from him. Also Read – Now Riya Chakraborty will have to go to jail, will have to face so many days

Karni Sena district president Devendra Singh said, “The kind of language Sanjay Raut used for Kangana has insulted all women.” Whenever women have been insulted, Rajputs have stood in their support. ” Also Read – Kangana Ranaut does not have to postpone her Mumbai trip! Actress’s corona sample failed

The district president of Karni Sena said that Raut has used abusive language against Kangana, which is extremely shameful. We demand the Maharashtra government and Shiv Sena to take action against Raut, if it is not done then Karni Sena will take to the streets. Also Read – Sushant case: Riya Chakraborty sent to 14-day judicial custody, bail not received

Please tell that Kangana Ranaut is in constant controversy. Kangana and Shiv Sena have come face to face. Kangana compared Maharashtra to Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (POK). Since then, Shiv Sena has been continuously targeting him. Sanjay Raut is an attacker on Kangana. Meanwhile, Kangana has also been given Y plus category security by the central government. It is also being discussed.