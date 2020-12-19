Now this senior leader of BJP supported the peasant movement, said- Agriculture laws will be difficult

Chandigarh: Former Union Minister and senior BJP leader Birendra Singh has supported the ongoing Kisan agitation against the three new farm laws of the Center. Birendra Singh is the grandson of Sir Chhotu Ram, who fought for the interests of farmers in the pre-independence era. His son Brijendra is a BJP MP. Also Read – West Bengal Latest News: Amit Shah paid tribute to Shaheed Khudiram Bose, gave this big statement

Birendra Singh said that it is his moral responsibility to stand with the farmers. He said that farmers fear that their economic condition may be affected by the new agricultural laws. He said on Friday, “Whatever I have achieved in politics would not have been possible if I had not been the grandson of Sir Chhotu Ram.” Also Read – Amit shah public Rally: Posting of Shubhendu Adhikari in the midst of flags, Bengal rally intensified by BJP rally from Medinipur today

Singh, an influential Jat leader from Haryana, said, “Therefore, it is my moral responsibility to stand with the farmers in their fight today. That is why I have decided to support this fight. ”He said that he and his supporters would carry out a symbolic fast in the districts of Haryana adjoining Delhi. On Friday, Singh along with his supporters staged a demonstration under the banner of Chaudhary Chhotu Ram Vichar Manch in Rohtak. Also read – West Bengal latest news: MLA who has given resignation said- I will apologize to CM Mamta Banerjee, along with TMC