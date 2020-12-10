Now those who have to sit on the bike will also have to follow these rules, the guidelines for container-tires are also issued

Guidelines For Two Wheeler: The Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has decided to make some changes in the design of the vehicles and the facilities available to them in view of increasing road accidents. Keeping in mind the safety of the people, the Ministry has made changes in many rules of road safety. At the same time, some new rules have also been implemented, which is very important to know now. Also Read – Bike riders shot at Councillor candidate in Behraich UP | Councilor candidate shot dead by bike riders in Bahraich

The ministry has issued a new guideline specifically for people riding on the back of the bike. It has been told in this guideline that people sitting in the back seat of the bike driver will now have to follow the new rules, which are these….

Hand hold is necessary on both sides of the rear seat of the bike

According to the ministry's guideline, hand hold is necessary on both sides of the back seat of the bike, which is for the safety of riding on the back of the bike. Hand hold proves to be very helpful in the event of a sudden crash of the bike driver. Till now most bikes did not have this facility.

Along with this, it has also been made mandatory to sit on both sides for those who sit behind the bike. Apart from this, at least half of the left part of the rear wheel of the bike will be covered securely so that the clothes of those sitting behind do not get tangled in the rear wheel.

The bike should have a light container

The Ministry has also issued guidelines for putting lighter containers in the bike. The length of this container should be 550 mm, width 510 ml and height should not exceed 500 mm. If the container is placed at the place of the previous ride, only the driver will be approved. Meaning no other ride will sit on the bike. If another ride sits on the bike, then these rules will be considered a violation.

New guidelines regarding tire release

The government has also issued a new guideline regarding tires. Under this, a tire pressure monitoring system has been suggested for vehicles up to a maximum weight of 3.5 tons. Through the sensor in this system, the driver gets the information about the condition of the air in the tire of the vehicle. Along with this, the Ministry has also recommended tire repair kits. After its introduction, the vehicle will not require extra tires.