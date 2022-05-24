now, touching its historical minimum in Amazon and PcComponentes

More and more players are making the leap from solo gaming sessions to the world of streaming. Sharing our games and even playing live, interacting in real time with our community on the main platforms in the sector is the order of the day. and although we don’t have to make a huge investment to start doing it with good qualitywe do need some basic devices if we want to enter the world of broadcasting on the right foot.

Next to the microphone, the camera is probably the most important of all. And we don’t have to spend a fortune to offer good image quality, at least at first. Quite the opposite: we can get this Razer webcam on sale for just 62.73 euros on Amazon and PcComponentes, price that makes it touch its historical minimum, thus being an excellent opportunity to take it home while saving.

We are talking about the Razer Kiyo X, one of the different webcams offered by this well-known manufacturer of peripherals and gaming equipment. Which is used for videoconferences and work and leisure calls… but above all, to broadcast in streaming while we play our favorite titles, which is what interests us.





There are streamers who use professional cameras that exceed, in many cases, 1,000 euros. But If we want to minimize spending without penalizing quality, this Razer is a great purchase option.

The Kiyo X gives us a choice between two configurations when recording: resolution 1080p at 30 FPS or 720p at 60 FPS. It is black and round, with an ultra-portable design that allows us to always carry it with us. Placing it on any gaming monitor or laptop is as simple as anchoring it to its upper area. It has autofocus, a must have In these peripherals, it is connected via USB cable and allows you to adjust different image parameters using Razer software.