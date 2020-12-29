Now trouble from the travelers who returned from Britain, 10 more people came in contact with them, kept in separate wards

new Delhi: 10 more people who have recently come to contact with travelers returning to Delhi from Britain have been found infected with Kovid-19 (Corona Virus). The officials gave this information on Monday. With this, the number of such infected persons has increased to 31, including infected persons who have returned from Britain and those who have come into contact with them. Also Read – Former Himachal Pradesh CM Shanta Kumar’s wife died of corona infection, recently PM Modi asked

A senior Delhi government official said that eight more persons who came in contact with the infected persons returned from Britain were found infected with Kovid-19 on Sunday. At the same time, two more persons who came in contact with such persons were found infected on Monday. "

He said that all 31 infected have been admitted to separate wards made in LNJP. He said that now their samples will be genome tested to find out if they are infected with the new type of Kovid-19 that has appeared in Britain.