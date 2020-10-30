NOW TV Black Friday deals 2020 | Best offers and what to expect

If you happen to’re a fan of TV and movie then you might have been looking for NOW TV deals over this Black Friday and Cyber Monday interval.

NOW TV offers subscriptions so followers can watch reveals, movies and sport on a brief time period contract, with particular passes out there so you’ll be able to select what you pay for. NOW TV went early with their deals final 12 months together with broadband deals.

Bringing collectively the very best of Sky Sports activities, Sky Cinema, and Sky TV, NOW TV is a streaming service supplying you with every thing from Premier League soccer to the newest motion pictures and all the newest HBO reveals beneath one roof.

Nevertheless, for those who’re a fan of all three these passes can rapidly add up – so is there a less expensive method to watch the newest and biggest in leisure? The reply is sure, and Black Friday is the proper time to search for a deal. Learn on for the very best NOW TV Black Friday deals. We’ll be updating this web page within the lead up to Black Friday and Cyber Monday in addition to throughout the occasion, so bookmark the web page and prepare to save.

When will NOW TV Black Friday deals begin?

Black Friday itself is on twenty seventh November, however you don’t have to wait till then for the offers and deals. Retailers typically have early deals, and final 12 months NOW TV was no exception. NOW TV ran deals a number of weeks early on its passes and NOW TV sticks, which grew to become probably the most standard objects over Black Friday together with the PS4 Black Friday deals and Nintendo Change Black Friday deals.

NOW TV Black Friday deals must also proceed by means of to Cyber Monday.

What NOW TV Black Friday deals will there be this 12 months?

We expect related NOW TV Black Friday deals to final 12 months – specifically bundles of passes on supply collectively, with the largest financial savings discovered on the 12-month packages. The principle Black Friday deal noticed NOW TV knock 60 per cent off of TV bundles. Leisure, Cinema, Sports activities and Children passes had been all within the supply and proved standard.

Final 12 months additionally noticed the Leisure Cross chucked into console bundles at GAME, that means you possibly can get a 2-in-1 deal for those who’re after an Xbox One or PS4 deal – and probably even with the PS5 and Xbox Collection X too.

NOW TV passes had been additionally appropriately bundled with the NOW TV stick, which additionally noticed reductions of up to 50 per cent.

NOW TV additionally has a broadband service which was included in offers.

What had been the NOW TV deals final 12 months?

NOW TV began their deals early final 12 months, with the very best offers being bundles of a number of passes in a single. NOW TV’s priced its 12 month Leisure Cross and Sky Cinema Bundle for £99 as a substitute of the £252 it usually prices.

NOW TV Black Friday deals included:

The 12-month go was the standout supply, the very best saving and the best deal supplying you with the very best passes at a fraction of the price – £8.25 in contrast to the £9.99 three-month deal.

Does NOW TV have any extra prices?

There’s only one upfront value for the NOW TV passes and bundles. If you happen to join any bundle simply make be aware of the timeframe you’ve paid for, as soon as the interval of the supply is up you’ll keep on paying however at the usual worth and month-to-month price. If you happen to don’t need to do that you should have to cancel earlier than your deal finishes.

If in case you have two or extra passes, each revert to the common worth once they renew too except you cancel first.

NOW TV broadband deals are all non-contract, and there’s an extra £5 supply charge for the {hardware} that’s on high of the month-to-month value.

What NOW TV passes are there?

Sky Leisure Cross

NOW TV is owned by Sky, which implies you’ll be able to watch all the large Sky reveals with a NOW TV go. The Sky Leisure Cross contains on-demand entry to NOW TV’s assortment of over 300 field units, which incorporates Sky originals, catch-up from Sky TV channels in addition to American imports from channels similar to HBO.

New Hugh Grant drama The Undoing is at present streaming weekly, in addition to Jude Regulation’s The Third Day and Paul Giamatti monetary drama Billions – it really is the house of A-Record movie star tv.

The Sky Leisure Cross is out there to purchase for £9.99 and is out there as a 7-day free trial. NOW TV is providing a 7-day free Leisure Cross trial which will get you the Leisure Cross, Sky Cinema, and a NOW TV Increase (that’s a number of units with full HD).

Sky Cinema

The aptly named Sky Cinema Cross is simply what you’d expect – on-demand entry to Sky’s intensive movie library. Over 1000 movies can be found to stream on TV, cell, and desktop, with a model new premiere daily and entry to dwell Sky Cinema channels.

Sky Cinema typically will get the newest movie releases earlier than different streaming providers – together with new addition Zombieland 2 and Sky Authentic The Secret Backyard.

Sky Cinema is out there to purchase for £11.99 a month and is out there as a 7-day free trial.

Sky Sports activities Cross

The Sky Sports activities Cross is precisely what it says on the tin – entry to Sky’s enviable catalogue of sports activities content material. The Cross permits you to view 11 Sky Sports activities channels on TV, cell, or desktop, and might be seen on 2 screens on the identical time – perfect for watching the Premier League with the household.

Sky Sports activities is out there to purchase as a Day Cross for £9.99, or as a Month Cross for £33.99.

Hayu

Hayu is the UK residence of US actuality reveals, boasting over 5000 episodes of drama and glamour. The largest promoting level is the complete assortment of actuality juggernaut Protecting Up With The Kardashians – together with the newest season the day it airs within the US.

Hayu is out there to purchase for £4.99 a month and is out there as a 7-day free trial.

NOW TV Stick Bundle Deals



NOW TV



The NOW TV Stick is a small, transportable system that plugs into your TV, permitting you to watch streaming providers in your huge display. In addition to the apparent means to stream NOW TV solid, the stick additionally helps providers similar to Netflix, BBC iPlayer, BT Sport, and YouTube, which might all be searched by voice alone.

We’ll replace this web page with the 2020 Black Friday deals as they drop, however there are already some nice NOW TV stick deals already. The NOW TV stick is out there from quite a lot of retailers too that means you’ll be able to store round for the very best supply.

NOW TV Field

The NOW TV Field hooks up to your TV, permitting you to watch all of your NOW TV content material on the large display, in addition to different streaming providers similar to Netflix, BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub, and YouTube. Higher but it may stream in wonderful 4K, might be managed by voice search, and can join to resort wi-fi for many who journey.

