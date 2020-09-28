NOW TV Black Friday deals 2020: best offers and what to expect

Bringing collectively the best of Sky Sports activities, Sky Cinema, and Sky TV, NOW TV is a streaming service in contrast to every other.

With Premier League soccer, the most recent blockbuster motion pictures and all the most recent HBO exhibits below one roof, NOW TV really has one thing for everybody.

Nonetheless, when you’re a fan of all three these passes can shortly add up – so is there a less expensive approach to watch the most recent and best in leisure?

Properly, the reply is trying hopeful.

Had been there NOW TV deals final 12 months?

NOW TV began their deals early final 12 months, with the best offers being bundles of a number of passes in a single:

What NOW TV deals will there be this 12 months?

We expect comparable deals to final 12 months – specifically bundles of passes on supply collectively, with the largest financial savings discovered on the 12-month packages.

Final 12 months additionally noticed the leisure cross chucked into console bundles at GAME, which means you can get a 2-in-1 deal when you’re after an Xbox One or PS4 deal – and presumably even with the PS5 and Xbox Collection X too.

NOW TV passes had been additionally appropriately bundled with the NOW TV stick, which additionally noticed reductions of up to 50 per cent.

Are they any NOW TV deals forward of Black Friday?

The large NOW TV deal in the mean time is on the Sky Sports activities cross – simply in time for the return of the Premier League:

Nonetheless, when you’re searching for a approach to stream NOW TV hits similar to I Hate Suzie to your TV, there are additionally some NOW TV stick deals:

NOW Stick solely

NOW TV Good Stick to 1 month Sky Cinema Cross

NOW TV Good Stick to 1 Month Cinema, Leisure & Sports activities Cross

NOW TV Good Stick to 5 Months Children Cross

NOW TV Good Stick to 1 Month Sky Sports activities Cross

NOW TV Good Stick to 3 month Sky Cinema Cross

For extra tech information take a look at our Expertise part.