NOW TV deal offers over 25% off Sky Sports Monthly pass so you can watch all the F1 and cricket

For a number of months earlier this 12 months, the complete sporting world drew to a standstill, with the coronavirus pandemic resulting in quite a few delays, suspensions and cancellations – so you may hardly be blamed for desirous to gorge on as a lot sport as potential now that it’s again.

With that in thoughts, you could be excited by a Sky Sports pass with NOW TV – granting you entry to all of the System 1 and cricket motion set to position in the subsequent couple of months – and with a particular provide at the moment in place there’s by no means been a greater time to subscribe.

Learn on for every thing you have to find out about the new provide.

What’s NOW TV’s Sky Sports pass provide?

Till Saturday 16th August, you can join a NOW TV Sky Sports Month Pass for simply £25 a month for two months – which suggests greater than a 25% deduction from the typical worth of £33.99 a month.

It’s essential to redeem your voucher by 11:59pm on 16 August 2020 to qualify for the provide, which can auto-renew at £33.99 until cancelled (however you can cancel at anytime). What can I watch on Sky Sports?

The English soccer season could be over for the time being – however Sky Sports has loads extra to supply in the time till the Premier League will get again up and operating in October, together with the motion from the new season of the Scottish Premiership.

And there are many different sports activities on provide as nicely, together with all the motion from the delayed System 1 season, with a number of Grand Prix to stay up for in coming weeks together with races in Belgium, Spain and Italy.

As for Cricket, there’s England’s upcoming Check Collection with Pakistan to take pleasure in, whereas golf followers can catch all the motion from the Celtic Basic and Wyndham Championship as nicely.