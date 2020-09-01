Now Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad wrote a letter to Mark Zuckerberg, said – Facebook employees say abusive to PM Modi

new Delhi: In the midst of the controversy surrounding Facebook, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has written a letter to Mark Zuckerberg. In this letter, the Union Minister has written that Facebook employees call PM Narendra Modi abusive. The Union Minister said that Facebook needs to be fair. Also Read – Congress wrote another letter to Facebook, said – BJP’s indirect control over Whatsapp, JPC investigation should be conducted

The Union Minister said that many pages of right-wing ideology were removed during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Reach of many pages was also reduced. Even Facebook employees call PM Modi abusive. The Union Minister also alleged that Facebook is supporting a particular ideology. Efforts are being made to influence people in this way. Also Read – BJP spent crores of rupees on Facebook advertisement, Congress and AAP also included in the list

Let us know that there is a dispute about Facebook in the country. The report was published by Wall Street General that Facebook supports a particular party in India and helped it a lot in winning elections. The report accused Facebook of not being fair in India. Amidst the ruckus on social media, Facebook India director Aankhi Das filed a report against journalist Avesh Tiwari. After this Avesh Tiwari also filed a case against Aankhi Das, accusing Facebook of disturbing communal harmony. Also Read – Delhi Assembly Committee hearing against Facebook, said- Facebook is not fair, it is in connivance with political parties