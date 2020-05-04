Now Walt Disney World Is Dealing With Break-Ins Too

Walt Disney World is an enormous resort when it is filled with folks, however it most likely appears even larger now that it’s primarily empty. Whereas some important employees are nonetheless there taking good care of the place, the resorts and theme parks are closed. Nevertheless, it seems that there was at the least one non-essential particular person on resort property final week, as a 42-year-old man was lately cited for trespassing after spending a pair days tenting on Discovery Island.