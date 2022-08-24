Now we can create deepfakes of anyone thanks to this impressive Stability AI and that is generating a lot of controversy

A few days ago, Stability AI and its partners announced the release of Stable Diffusion to researchers, also created by Hugging Face and which is open source. This AI capable of producing realistic images from any text, has had a rapid acceptance in its first week.

Stability AI’s Stable Diffusion model, high-fidelity though capable of running off standard consumer hardware, is being used by art generation services like Artbreeder, Pixelz.ai and others. However, this new AI is not without controversy (and several).

Nudity and lack of controls



Stable Diffusion it has also been used in the 4chan discussion forumwhere the model was soon leaked, there are several threads dedicated to AI-generated art of famous people nude or with porn scenes.

Emad Mostaque, CEO of Stability AI, called it “unfortunate” that the model was leaked on 4chan (an online forum heavily focused on sharing nude images and porn and where there are now many nude images of famous women created with Stability AI) and stressed that the company was working with “prominent ethicists and technology specialists” in security and other mechanisms around “responsible release”.

One such mechanism is a tunable AI tool, Safety Classifier, included in the overall Stable Diffusion software package, which iAttempts to detect and block offensive or undesirable images. However, the security classifier, although enabled by default, can be disabled.

How do other systems, like DALL-E 2

Stable Diffusion is very new software. Other AI imaging systems, such as OpenAI’s DALL-E 2, have implemented strict filters for pornographic material. In the case of the Stable Diffusion open source license, it prohibits certain applications, such as the exploitation of minors, but the model itself has no technical restrictions.

Also, many do not have the ability to create images from public figures, unlike Stable Diffusion. And the combination of these two capacities has the consequence that they can be create “deepfakes” with people doing something and making people believe that this is reality.