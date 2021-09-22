“Now we don’t have to believe we are the best”: Joel Campbell assured that Monterrey needs ambition

Archive photograph of player Joel Campbell (i) of Costa Rica. EFE / Carlos Ramírez



The Costa Rican forward Joel Campbell, of the Rayados de Monterrey of Mexican soccer, assured that his team should not believe itself the best because it is in a moment of good results.

“If before we weren’t the worst, now we don’t have to believe we are the best; We must go step by step, confident in the work of the coaching staff, ”Campbell said at a press conference.

Directed by Javier Aguirre, former Atlético de Madrid coach, the Monterrey he thrashed 4-1 a Blue Cross last Thursday and qualified for the final of the Concacaf Champions League, and on Sunday they defeated the UANL Tigres 2-0 in the Northern Clásico of the league tournament.

Campbell acknowledged that the group is lively, calm, and is now thinking of surpassing Toluca this Wednesday, in an early game of the eleventh day of the Mexican opening.

“Toluca has been doing things well. We have to see the rival with respect, but focused on us, in doing things well to get the three points; We cannot leave points at home, ”observed the attacker, a member of his country’s national team at the 2014 World Cups in Brazil and Russia 2018.

When referring to the good moment of the team, the player stressed that they must be fair because although they took a great step with the triumphs over Cruz Azul and Tigres, it was only one step and it is important to continue doing things well.

“We must focus on being a strong team both on the road and on the road,” he added.

Monterrey will play the final of the Concacaf in October against the America from the Argentine coach Santiago Solari and in the Apertura he will seek to surpass Toluca, second in the classification, to jump to third place.

“We have no roof, we have to keep improving. We must not settle because large teams grow based on ambition, “he concluded.

