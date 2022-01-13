now with a 200 euro discount at El Corte Inglés

NVIDIA does not stop launching new graphics cards, although in practice it is not of much use due to the impossibility that it continues to exist to obtain them at normal prices. So if we want to test next-generation hardware without having to pay that extra cost that continues to mark the GPU market even today, We have no choice but to go for a gaming laptop even without needing its portability.

The good thing is that in the field of gaming laptops we find models of all kinds with latest batch graphics cards, there are no stock problems and not only do we not see overpricing, but we often run into offers as interesting as this Asus. ROG: it is lowered from its usual 1,499 euros to the current 1,299 euros. A discount of 200 euros that makes it an option to take into account.

It is the Asus ROG Strix G713IE-HX011, one of the different variants of gaming laptops belonging to this well-known family of gaming products. And that stands out for a super striking design, full of RGB, with super reduced frames and designed by and for the most gamer users.





ASUS ROG G713IE-HX011 – Portátil Gaming de 17.3″ Full HD 144Hz (Ryzen 7 4800H, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, GeForce RTX 3050 Ti 4GB, Sin Sistema Operativo) Gris Eclipse – Teclado QWERTY español

Available in many other configurations, the hardware of this equipment is marked by the recent NVIDIA RTX 3050 Ti, which with its 4 GB of VRAM and compatibility with ray tracing and DLSS, is one of the most economical ways to access next-generation graphics cards from NVIDIA.

To this GPU we must add a high-performance AMD Ryzen 7 4800H processor, which is capable of standing up to its older desktop brothers. In addition to 16 GB of RAM and 1 TB of SSD storage in which to install a good handful of games. Because these components allow us to play practically whatever we want as soon as we adjust the graphic options of the most demanding titles.

The screen, meanwhile, is large. Mount a 17.3-inch Full HD panel, what brings us closer to the experience of playing on a desktop PC. And that is a must have For many users 15.6 inches falls short. It uses IPS technology and incorporates a refresh rate of 144 Hz.