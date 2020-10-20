Now women will also be able to travel from Mumbai local, Ministry of Railways has given permission; This will be the timing

Women to travel on suburban trains from 21 Oct between in Mumbai: Keeping in mind the request of the Maharashtra Government, the Ministry of Railways has given permission to all women to travel in local trains in Mumbai region. Railway Minister Piyush Goyal tweeted and informed about this. Earlier, the Maharashtra government had requested the General Managers of Central and Western Railways to allow all women to travel in local trains in the Mumbai region. Also Read – Seeing this video of the lineman, Anand Mahindra said- I will think many times before complaining about electricity

On this, the Railway Minister gave information by tweeting on Tuesday. He wrote, "I am happy to announce that the railway will allow women to travel in suburban trains between 11 am and 3 pm and after 7 pm from 21 October. We were always ready and today after receiving the letter from the Government of Maharashtra, we have given permission for this visit. "

It is worth noting that currently in the wake of Corona virus infection, only special category people including employees of essential services are allowed to travel by local trains. Earlier, State Disaster Management, Relief and Rehabilitation Secretary Kishore Raje Nimbalkar had said in letters sent to both zonal railways on Thursday that train services were available to women passengers from 11 am to 3 pm and end of services from 7 pm. Should be provided.