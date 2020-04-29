‘Now You See Me 3’ in the Works With ‘American Hustle’ Writer – Variety

Lionsgate has employed “American Hustle” scribe Eric Warren Singer to write down “Now You See Me 3,” the newest installment in the franchise primarily based on a recent take by Singer.

The primary two motion pictures in the “Now You See Me” sequence have taken in $687 million worldwide cumulatively. The earlier movies starred Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Isla Fisher, Dave Franco and Morgan Freeman, amongst others. No casting has been set but for the third installment.

Singer’s take will introduce new characters into the world whereas additionally creating alternatives for the unique solid to reprise their roles.

Jonathan Bayme and his firm Concept 11 will function a magic marketing consultant to the filmmakers.

Bobby Cohen and Alex Kurtzman of Secret Hideout are teaming up once more to provide. Meredith Wieck and Aaron Edmonds will oversee the undertaking for Lionsgate.

“Eric has all the time been fascinated with the fantastic artwork of deception and phantasm in all of its kinds and he got here to us with an awesome story that takes the mythology of ‘Now You See Me’ and pushes The 4 Horsemen to a complete new stage with our key returning solid and new characters,” stated Nathan Kahane, president of the Lionsgate Movement Image Group. “The ‘Now You See Me’ franchise has been constructed on retaining the viewers stunned and guessing. Any nice magician is aware of, you’ll be able to’t maintain doing the similar methods. And Eric and his workforce of illusionists have one thing particular up their sleeve for this new movie.”

Singer most just lately wrote “Prime Gun: Maverick,” which is about to launch later this 12 months. He’s represented by Mark Gochman at Gochman Legislation Group.

Cohen most just lately produced “Don’t Let Go” starring David Oyelowo. He beforehand produced “Now You See Me” and “Now You See Me 2,” “Individuals Like Us,” “Cowboys & Aliens” and “Revolutionary Street.”

Kurtzman was additionally a producer of the first two “Now You See Me” movies. He most just lately created and govt produced “Star Trek: Picard” for CBS All Entry.