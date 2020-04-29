Now You See Me 3 Just Took A Big Step Forward

It has undoubtedly been a minute since we final heard any updates about Now You See Me 3 – which is especially shocking when you think about that the venture was given the greenlight by Lionsgate even earlier than Now You See Me 2 hit theaters. In April 2016 it was introduced that the studio had made a cope with Jon M. Chu to see the director return to take the helm of the second sequel, after which in November of that very same 12 months writing duo Neil Widener and Gavin James have been introduced on board. It has been almost 4 years since then with out an replace, however now it appears that evidently the manufacturing is able to begin contemporary. The press launch doesn’t point out Chu’s title, which means that he is not hooked up.