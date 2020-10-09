Now you will get confirmed berth till 5 minutes before you miss the train from railway station, facility from October 10, know details

Get Confirmed Train Tickets 5 Minutes Before Departure Of Train: Indian Railways is now going to provide a large facility to the passengers from October 10. Now the Railways will be able to provide confirmed berths up to 5 minutes before leaving any station with this new step. The special thing is that the confirmed ticket can be taken from the railway station’s ticket counter i.e. offline and online. This facility of the railway will provide special help to those people who have to travel by train in special emergency situations. Also Read – IRCTC Unlock 5.0 Latest News: Pay attention before the journey in Unlock 5.0, Railways canceled these trains, see full list

More than 120 passengers can get this facility in every train if it is empty. Railways will make two charts of reservation from tomorrow. The first chart station will be made half an hour from the time of departure of the train. Second chart: Ticket will be given for the remaining seats till 5 minutes before the train leaves from the first chart period. Explain that due to the epidemic of corona virus infection, the first chart was made 4 hours before the train started before the lockdown period, the second chart was made two hours before. Also Read – One More Railway Station Renamed: Change the name of another railway station in Uttar Pradesh, know by what name it will be known now …

Earlier, tickets for this facility were available from the railway counter, but now they can also be booked online. After the lockdown of Corona, when the trains started running, the Railways made this change. Also Read – IRCTC / Indian Railways: Travel will be easy from Durga Puja to Chhath festival, Railways has increased these trains, so many new trains will be run

In view of the convenience of passengers, the railways had decided to start the system of making two charts of trains at least 5 minutes before and up to half an hour before. With this, now the employees checking the tickets in the train will not need to check the ticket.