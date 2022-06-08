Now your iPhone in iOS 16 can replace your Mac’s webcam if it has macOS Ventura

At this WWDC 2022, we have seen several outstanding presentations when it comes to Apple software. Specifically, we have seen a macOS Ventura that has been conceived to bring users improvements in productivity. Among these new functions, the possibility of having all the windows open on one side stands out, but also the option of using your own iPhone with iOS 16 like webcam on a Mac running macOS Ventura.

The webcams that Macs have integrated so far They’ve always had a pretty bad reputation. for the quality they offer. This is logical, since there is not enough space to insert the lenses to have an incredible image. That is why many users have resorted on numerous occasions to use our own iPhone as a webcam to have the highest possible quality in an important video conference. To do this, third-party applications such as EpocCam had to be used, but now with iOS 16 and macOS Ventura it will not be necessary to install these apps. Although, this accessory can be somewhat expensive as Apple is used to.

Your iPhone will become the best webcam on your Mac

Apple at the presentation conference have shown a new native function in both operating systems that will allow connect the iPhone with the Mac, and use the image of this first. Obviously with this the quality will improve significantly, since the idea is to make use of the main camera that in the latest models integrates resolutions of up to 4K at 60 FPS. In this way, with a simple tripod or with the accessory that Apple has shown to place on top of the Mac screen itself, you will have a high-quality webcam.





You won’t have to go through the checkout to get a good camera, and this big problem that has been dragging on for a long time will be solved. Although, it will still be necessary to assess the general functioning of this system and how it can affect a possible heating of the iPhone when using the remote camera feature.

In the absence of testing it on our devices, it can be assumed that the requirements, in addition to being in the commented versions of software, is to be in the same internet network. Both the iPhone and the Mac must be connected in this way to facilitate the transfer of data. Likewise, we will also have to wait for the applications that are compatible with this feature, or if it will be universal when interpreting the camera, the iPhone as the only main one of the Mac itself.

But beyond the technical drawbacks that may exist, it should be noted that it is a highly anticipated function by users. This is going to be a before and after in video calls and in their image quality. Furthermore, it is possible that some people can bet on starting in the world of streaming Thanks to this feature, having its power is a high-quality camera that connects directly to programs like OBS.