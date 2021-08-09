The publish Noyrika Bhateja Wiki, Biography, Age, Films, Pictures gave the impression first on Socially Keeda.
Noyrika Bhateja is an Indian Iranian actress, who’s usually noticed in Bollywood and Tamil film trade. She carried out a lead place inside the Eros Now Originals Inflamed 2030 movie from the direction of Chandan P. Singh. She was once moreover featured inside the upcoming Jungle movie which is to be had in bilingual layout Tamil and Telugu. Noyrika works in a Tamil film Karungaapiyam movie where she stocks the computer screen with Kajal Agarwal, Regina, Janani Iyer.
Noyrika Bhateja Biography
|Title
|Noyrika Bhateja
|Actual Title
|Noyrika Bhateja
|Nickname
|Noyrika
|Career
|Actress, Style
|Date of Beginning
|But to be up to the moment
|Age
|But to be up to the moment
|Zodiac sign
|But to be up to the moment
|Circle of relatives
|Father: But to be up to the moment
Mom: But to be up to the moment
|Marital Standing
|Single
|Affairs/Boyfriends
|But to be up to the moment
|Husband
|But to be up to the moment
|Kids
|But to be up to the moment
|Faith
|But to be up to the moment
|Instructional Qualification
|Graduate
|Faculty
|But to be up to the moment
|School
|But to be up to the moment
|Leisure pursuits
|Dancing, Paying attention to track, Touring
|Beginning Position
|But to be up to the moment
|Place of birth
|But to be up to the moment
|Present Town
|Mumbai, Maharashtra
|Nationality
|Indian
Noyrika Bhateja Professional Social Profiles
instagram.com/noyrika
Facebook: But to be up to the moment
Twitter: But to be up to the moment
Attention-grabbing Information of Noyrika
- She is a hodophile and loves skiing.
- She is an avid dog lover
- Noyrika has more than 17k fans on Instagram (as of august 2021).
- She worked with ad advertisements like zomato, samsung, Hdfc monetary establishment, and further.
Noyrika Films
- Inflamed 2030- Eros Now Brief film
- Jungle (2021)
- Karungaapiyam (2022)
Noyrika Bhateja Pictures
Take a look at the ravishing images of actress Noyika Bhateja,
