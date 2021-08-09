The publish Noyrika Bhateja Wiki, Biography, Age, Films, Pictures gave the impression first on Socially Keeda.

Noyrika Bhateja is an Indian Iranian actress, who’s usually noticed in Bollywood and Tamil film trade. She carried out a lead place inside the Eros Now Originals Inflamed 2030 movie from the direction of Chandan P. Singh. She was once moreover featured inside the upcoming Jungle movie which is to be had in bilingual layout Tamil and Telugu. Noyrika works in a Tamil film Karungaapiyam movie where she stocks the computer screen with Kajal Agarwal, Regina, Janani Iyer.

Noyrika Bhateja Biography

Title Noyrika Bhateja Actual Title Noyrika Bhateja Nickname Noyrika Career Actress, Style Date of Beginning But to be up to the moment Age But to be up to the moment Zodiac sign But to be up to the moment Circle of relatives Father: But to be up to the moment

Mom: But to be up to the moment Marital Standing Single Affairs/Boyfriends But to be up to the moment Husband But to be up to the moment Kids But to be up to the moment Faith But to be up to the moment Instructional Qualification Graduate Faculty But to be up to the moment School But to be up to the moment Leisure pursuits Dancing, Paying attention to track, Touring Beginning Position But to be up to the moment Place of birth But to be up to the moment Present Town Mumbai, Maharashtra Nationality Indian

Noyrika Bhateja Professional Social Profiles

instagram.com/noyrika

Facebook: But to be up to the moment

Twitter: But to be up to the moment

Attention-grabbing Information of Noyrika

She is a hodophile and loves skiing.

She is an avid dog lover

Noyrika has more than 17k fans on Instagram (as of august 2021).

She worked with ad advertisements like zomato, samsung, Hdfc monetary establishment, and further.

Noyrika Films

Inflamed 2030- Eros Now Brief film

Jungle (2021)

Karungaapiyam (2022)

Noyrika Bhateja Pictures

Take a look at the ravishing images of actress Noyika Bhateja,

