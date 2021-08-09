Noyrika Bhateja Wiki, Biography, Age, Films, Pictures

Noyrika Bhateja is an Indian Iranian actress, who’s usually noticed in Bollywood and Tamil film trade. She carried out a lead place inside the Eros Now Originals Inflamed 2030 movie from the direction of Chandan P. Singh. She was once moreover featured inside the upcoming Jungle movie which is to be had in bilingual layout Tamil and Telugu. Noyrika works in a Tamil film Karungaapiyam movie where she stocks the computer screen with Kajal Agarwal, Regina, Janani Iyer.

Noyrika Bhateja Biography

Title Noyrika Bhateja
Actual Title Noyrika Bhateja
Nickname Noyrika
Career Actress, Style
Date of Beginning But to be up to the moment
Age But to be up to the moment
Zodiac sign But to be up to the moment
Circle of relatives Father: But to be up to the moment
Mom: But to be up to the moment
Marital Standing Single
Affairs/Boyfriends But to be up to the moment
Husband But to be up to the moment
Kids But to be up to the moment
Faith But to be up to the moment
Instructional Qualification Graduate
Faculty But to be up to the moment
School But to be up to the moment
Leisure pursuits Dancing, Paying attention to track, Touring
Beginning Position But to be up to the moment
Place of birth But to be up to the moment
Present Town Mumbai, Maharashtra
Nationality Indian

Noyrika Bhateja Professional Social Profiles

instagram.com/noyrika

Facebook: But to be up to the moment

Twitter: But to be up to the moment

Attention-grabbing Information of Noyrika

  • She is a hodophile and loves skiing.
  • She is an avid dog lover
  • Noyrika has more than 17k fans on Instagram (as of august 2021).
  • She worked with ad advertisements like zomato, samsung, Hdfc monetary establishment, and further.

Noyrika Films

  • Inflamed 2030- Eros Now Brief film
  • Jungle (2021)
  • Karungaapiyam (2022)

Noyrika Bhateja Pictures

Take a look at the ravishing images of actress Noyika Bhateja,

