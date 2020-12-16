NPR Podcasts Available on Spotify Streaming Worldwide

Spotify is now delivery NPR’s podcasts worldwide.

The streaming-audio firm inked a take care of NPR to distribute 26 podcasts — together with “NPR Information Hour,” “Planet Cash,” “Automotive Speak” and “Wait Wait… Don’t Inform Me!” — outdoors the U.S. A couple of NPR exhibits which might be out there on Spotify U.S. aren’t a part of the international-distribution pact, together with most notably “Contemporary Air” hosted by Terry Gross.

NPR’s podcast catalog is already out there on Spotify within the U.S., the place exhibits from the general public broadcaster have been out there since 2018.

Beginning Wednesday (Dec. 16), Spotify is distributing NPR exhibits in many of the 92 markets in its footprint, except for a number of international locations the place the content material is restricted, together with Singapore, Turkey, Philippines, Vietnam, India, Hong Kong and Taiwan. Spotify stated it isn’t promoting advertisements for the NPR podcasts.

Listeners outdoors the U.S. in most areas can stream the next NPR podcasts on Spotify: “How I Constructed This with Man Raz,” “Louder Than a Riot,” “Radio Ambulante,” “Wow within the World,” “Code Swap,” “Contemplate This From NPR,” “NPR Information Now,” “Planet Cash,” “The NPR Politics Podcast,” “Brief Wave,” “TED Radio Hour,” “Throughline,” “Up First,” “Wait Wait… Don’t Inform Me!”, “Life Equipment,” “Embedded,” “Invisibilia,” “Tough Translation,” “Believed,” “Automotive Speak,” “White Lies,” “1A,” “Ask Me One other,” “Right here and Now,” “No Compromise” and “StoryCorps.”

Spotify additionally revealed the highest 5 hottest NPR podcasts on its platform to this point: “NPR Information Now,” “TED Radio Hour,” “Up First,” “Brief Wave” and “Planet Cash.”

It’s yet one more transfer by Spotify to hook podcast listeners by pulling premium content material into the platform. Simply yesterday, the corporate introduced a multiyear take care of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for a slate of unique podcasts.

As of the third quarter of 2020, Spotify had 1.9 million podcasts on the platform, up from 500,000 within the year-earlier interval. The corporate stated 22% of its 320 million complete month-to-month lively customers — about 70 million — listened to podcast content material in Q3, up from round 63 million (21% of MAUs) in Q2 2020.