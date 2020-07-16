Nripendra Mishra reaches Ayodhya for construction of Ram temple, decision will be taken for PM Narendra Modi’s program

Ayodhya: There has been a stir in Ayodhya regarding the construction of Ram temple. Nripendra Mishra, president of the Ram Mandir Construction Committee, reached Ayodhya late on Wednesday. The round of meetings has continued since then. Before the important meeting of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Trust on 18 July, Nripendra Mishra held a meeting with the officials of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust and Construction Committee on Thursday at Ayodhya Circuit House. In this the trust general secretary Champat Rai, DM Anuj Jha, Commissioner and SSP Ashish Tiwari were also present. After finishing the meeting, these people have all left towards the Ramjanmabhoomi complex. Also Read – World Youth Skills Day 2020: PM Narendra Modi said – Skill development of 5 crore people in a year

The meeting of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Trust will be held on 18 July. Its preparation has been started in the food. Trust member Anil Mishra said that this meeting was only for courtesy. The rest will be meeting with all the members of the trust on 18 July. His preparations are being made. This meeting has to be done in view of Corona. The Prime Minister's program will also be decided in the Trust meeting.

Nripendra Mishra's visit is important in many ways, because Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Ayodhya can also be discussed in this meeting. Now Nripendra Mishra has to stay till 18. In such a situation, he will discuss about revenge in model or design. Apart from Chandrakant Sompura, who designed the Ram temple model, his son Nikhil Sompura has also reached Ayodhya, who can attend the 18th meeting.

The demand made by many saints for changes in the design of Ram temple can also be discussed. All the preparations of the government for the construction of Ram temple are being done in view of the crisis of Coronavirus. Some new faces can also be included in the temple construction committee in the meeting to be held on 18 July. Along with Nripendra Mishra, a team of big engineers has also reached Ayodhya, who will see the specifics of the temple construction. The people of the trust and the saints of Ayodhya are constantly appealing to Prime Minister Modi to come to Ayodhya. However, there are no signs of the Prime Minister's arrival so far.