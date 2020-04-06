General News

NSW Rural Fire Service boss Shane Fitzsimmons steps down to lead new crisis agency

April 6, 2020
The commissioner will head Resilience NSW, which may prepare and reply to main crises like coronavirus

Celebrated New South Wales Rural Fireside Services boss Shane Fitzsimmons is stepping down from the placement to absorb a model new operate, heading up an firm geared towards ensuring the state’s resilience amid main demanding conditions such as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The premier, Gladys Berejiklian, launched the established order of Resilience NSW on Monday, saying it might make sure that the state was as soon as prepared and ready to reply crises – “be it Covid, be it cybersecurity, be it a whole range of things we gained’t foreshadow”.

