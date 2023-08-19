NSYNC Is Likely To Get Back Together For A New Song In Trolls:

A source tells ET exclusively that JC Chasez, Lance Bass, Joey Fatone, as well as Chris Kirkpatrick are expected to have surprise parts in the third Trolls film, Trolls Band Together, alongside Justin Timberlake.

This comes after the trailer for the upcoming animated film, the third within DreamWorks’ Trolls franchise, hinted at a boy band reunion plot for Justin Timberlake’s character, Branch.

Timberlake Will Get Back Together With NSYNC:

EW hasn’t confirmed the return, but the video for the upcoming musical comedy gives hints that an NSYNC comeback might happen. The source also said that the group will get back together because *NSYNC released an additional track for the movie.

This is the first song they’ve released together since 2001’s “Girlfriend.” ET has tried to talk to Universal about this, but the company hasn’t confirmed it and won’t say anything about it.

The Trolls Band Together Trailer Makes It Look Like Branch’s Character Has A Connection To Timberlake’s Real Life Boy Band Past:

It shows that Branch as well as his four brothers, played through Troye Sivan, Kid Cudi, Daveed Diggs, as well as Eric André, were in a group called BroZone.

When Floyd is taken, John Dory finds Branch to get the group back together and save Floyd.

In a past scene in the trailer, Floyd tells his brother, “Branch, we’re out of sync.” This is another hint that the movie is about a boy band. “We’re grown up now, and there’s only one place for us to go: the back streets.”

NSYNC Recently Sang “Bye Bye Bye” At The Wedding Of Ryan Cabrera:

Fans have been asking for an NSYNC reunion for years, and the group members have gotten together in different ways for special events, like when they sang “Bye Bye Bye” at Ryan Cabrera and Alexa Bliss’ wedding.

However, this would be the first time Timberlake has performed alongside the remaining four members since they broke up in 2002.

When ET talked to Fatone shortly after the group minus Timberlake rejoined to perform with Ariana Grande at Coachella within 2019, he said that it made him miss traveling and that he would “never say never” to a full reunion.

In the video, Branch’s long-lost brother John Dory comes to see him. John Dory tells Branch that he used to be in the family boy band, BroZone.

John Dory As Well As His Other Brothers Do A Mashup Of “Stayin’ Alive” By The Bee Gees:

We see John Dory as well as his other brothers perform a mix of the Bee Gees’ “Stayin’ Alive” as well as the Backstreet Boys’ “Everybody,” alongside the line “Backstreet’s back” changed to “BroZone’s back.”

Fans may remember that NSYNC sang the first song at the 2003 Grammys as a salute to the Bee Gees. “We were thrilled yet it was Ariana’s show,” Fatone said.

It’s Likely That The Music For Trolls Band Together Is Going To Be Similar, And Since The Movie Is About Boy Bands:

“So it was just like, ‘Hey, we’re coming in and having a great time.'” So, we did just that. We had a great time doing it because it was only two songs. We told ourselves, “Let’s have fun and not worry about it.”

Based on the other movies in the series, it’s likely that Trolls Band Together will feature a similar soundtrack. Since the movie is about boy bands and Timberlake has been involved in all of them, it wouldn’t be surprising if NSYNC got back together, hopefully without any strings attached.