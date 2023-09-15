Nsync Is Reuniting With New Music For The Trolls:

NSYNC’s first new single in more than two decades, “Better Place,” was released early Thursday morning, with portions of the song featured within the latest Trolls Band Together trailer. The entire song will be published on September 29, but listeners can hear excerpts on TikTok.

The band reunited at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards upon Tuesday, where they presented Taylor Swift alongside the award for best pop video as well as exchanged friendship bracelets alongside the vocalist.

When the two men presented the evening’s first award at the MTV Video Music Awards on Tuesday, swirling rumors were fueled even further. Even the victor, Taylor Swift, believed she would be the one to figure out what was happening on stage.

“Are you engaged in activity? What is going to occur now? “I need to know what they’re going to do,” she pondered aloud as she accepted the Best Pop award. Indeed, she now does.

Earlier On Wednesday, Justin Timberlake, Chris Kirkpatrick, J.C. Chasez, Joey Fatone, As Well As Lance Bass Hinted At The Release Of “Better Place”:

Anna Kendrick’s Poppy as well as Justin Timberlake’s Branch have become a couple in the Nov. 17 release of the third film in the franchise. Poppy discovers that Branch has kept a secret from her. He utilized to be a member of BroZone, her favorite and most renowned boy band.

Troye Sivan, Eric André, Daveed Diggs, and Kid Cudi lend their voices to the other BroZone members, and franchise newcomers Amy Schumer, Andrew Rannells, Camila Cabello, Zosia Mamet, as well as RuPaul also make an appearance. Zooey Deschanel, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Kenan Thompson, and Kunal Nayyar, among others, were recently compensated for reprising their roles.

Earlier on Wednesday, Justin Timberlake, Chris Kirkpatrick, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone, as well as Lance Bass foreshadowed the release of “Better Place” by lip-syncing to a Friends scene. Fans began to speculate on its possible significance.

The Audio Is From The Fifth-Season Episode “The One With All The Resolutions:

The band lip syncs within front of a blue screen to a scene depicting a conversation between Joey Tribbiani and Rachel Green, played by Matt LeBlanc and Jennifer Aniston, respectively.

The audio was pulled from the fifth season episode “The One With All the Resolutions,” which originally broadcast in 1999. Kirkpatrick, 51, responded to Joey’s audio, “I might know something,” with Chasez, 47, adding, “I might know something, too,” in response to Rachel’s voice.

Bass, 44, asked Timberlake, “What’s the thing you know?” Timberlake responded, “Oh no, I cannot tell you until you tell myself what you know.” Fatone said, “I can’t tell you what I know,” to which Kirkpatrick responded, “Well, then I can’t tell you what I know.”

The 2023–2024 Tour By Nsync:

Notable is the fact that NSYNC’s tour is scheduled to end in April 2024. However, it is uncertain whether a special reunion tour is going to be announced following the conclusion of their current tour.

Late in August, NSYNC fans began to speculate that the band may have reunited following several Trolls Band Together posters featuring the initial letter of the NSYNC logo as well as a QR code appeared in New York.

The Third Installment Within The Trolls Franchise, Trolls Band Together, Stars Justin Timberlake As Branch As Well As Anna Kendrick To Be Queen Poppy:

The third installment within the Trolls franchise, Trolls Band Together, stars Justin Timberlake to be Branch as well as Anna Kendrick to be Queen Poppy. Timberlake recorded “Can’t Stop the Feeling” for the first film as well as “The Other Side” for Trolls World Tour, the sequel.

Since 2002, “Better Place” is *NSYNC’s initially new song. In 2013, the musical group reunited for a performance at the MTV Video Music Awards, and in 2018, they reunited for the unveiling of their monument on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Nevertheless, none of these previous reunions produced new music.