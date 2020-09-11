NTA JEE Mains Exam Result 2020 declared: JEE-Main exam results declared, 24 students got 100 percentile; Check here

jee mains exam result 2020 declared: here check nta jee main result 2020: The results of the JEE Mains exam held last week were released late Friday in the wake of strict precaution in view of Kovid-19. The National Examination Agency conducting the examination said that this time 24 students have received 100 percentile. Also Read – NEET Revised Admit Card 2020: NTA released revised admit card for NEET exam, download from this direct link

Please tell that 74 percent of the total registered candidates had appeared in the JEE Mains exam. It is worth noting that Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) -Mains are held twice a year for admission in engineering colleges of the country. According to the data of the Union Ministry of Education, out of 8.58 lakh candidates, 6.35 lakh appeared in the JEE Mains examination held from 1 September to 6 September. The test was conducted between 1 to 6 September after being postponed twice due to the Kovid-19 epidemic. Also Read – JEE Main Result 2020: NTA will declare JEE Main result today, here is the direct link to download

Also Read – JEE Main Result 2020 Date & Time: When will the admit card of JEE Main be released? Know date and time