NU’EST And Brave Girls Achieve Double Crowns On Gaon Weekly Charts + BTS Hits No. 1

Gaon Chart revealed their updated charts for the week of April 18 to 24!

NU’EST topped this week’s album chart and download chart with their new album “Romanticize” and the title track “INSIDE OUT.” Brave Girls’ also took No. 1 on two charts, the overall digital chart and streaming chart, with their hit “Rollin’.” BTS remained strong at the top of Gaon’s Social Chart 2.0.

See the five Gaon charts of the week below:

Album Chart

EXO member Baekhyun’s solo album “Bambi” went up two steps to take No. 1 on this week’s physical album chart. New entries NU’EST’s “Romanticize” and DAY6’s “The Book of Us : Negentropy” took No. 2 and No. 3 respectively. Red Velvet’s Wendy’s “Like Water” soared up to No. 4, and Kang Daniel’s “YELLOW” rounded out the top five.

Download Chart

NU’EST’s “INSIDE OUT” debuted at the top of the digital download chart, and Kang Daniel’s “Antidote” followed at No. 2. Lim Young Woong’s “My Starry Love” maintained its spot at No. 3, while SG Wannabe’s “Timeless” and “La La La” shot up to No. 4 and No. 5, respectively.

Overall Digital Chart

Brave Girls’ “Rollin’” rose to the top of the digital chart, while IU’s “LILAC” stayed steady at No. 2. Justin Bieber’s “Peaches” (featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon) went up two steps to No. 3, and SG Wannabe’s “Timeless” emerged at No. 4. Brave Girls’ “We Ride” rounded out the top five.

Streaming Chart

Like the digital chart, Brave Girls’ “Rollin’,” IU’s “LILAC,” and Justin Bieber’s “Peaches” each took No. 1, No. 2, and No. 3 on the streaming chart. IU’s “Celebrity” rose to No. 4, while Brave Girls’ “We Ride” maintained its spot at No. 5.

Social Chart

BTS and BLACKPINK stayed strong as No. 1 and No. 2 on the social chart. Trot singers Lim Young Woong and Lee Chan Won each climbed up to No. 3 and No. 4 respectively, while Young Tak landed at No. 5.