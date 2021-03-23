General News

NU’EST Announces Date And Details For April Comeback

March 23, 2021
NU’EST has revealed new particulars about their return!

By way of the launching of their comeback web site, the group introduced that they’ll launch their second full-length album “Romanticize” on April 19 at 6 p.m. KST.

NU’EST most just lately made a comeback in Might 2020 with their eighth mini album “The Nocturne,” that includes the title monitor “I’m In Bother.” Their new launch might be their first Korean full-length album since “RE:BIRTH” in 2014.

What are you hoping to see from NU’EST with this comeback?

