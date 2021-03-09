NU’EST Confirmed To Make Comeback With Full Album In April

NU’EST is making a comeback with their first studio album in seven years!

On March 9, Ilgan Sports activities reported that NU’EST was making ready to launch a brand new full album in April. Later, Pledis Leisure confirmed that the group was making ready for a comeback with a full-length album in April.

NU’EST’s final comeback was in Could 2020 with their eighth mini album “The Nocturne.” The group can also be planning to carry particular occasions with followers to rejoice their ninth debut anniversary on March 15.

This will likely be NU’EST’s first Korean full-length album since 2014’s “RE:BIRTH.”

